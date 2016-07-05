July 5 Connect Group Plc :

* Today issued its trading update covering 44 week period to July 2 2016

* On a like-for-like basis total group revenues decreased 0.9 pct

* There has been no change in underlying financial condition of group since interim results announcement on April 19 2016

* Total group revenues increased 2.1 pct compared to same period last year, including a full period for Tuffnells this year versus 34 weeks last year

* Group as a whole is predominantly UK centric and operates in large and resilient markets, with strong levels of free cash flow

* Connect News & Media: total news revenues decreased by 2.3 pct and like-for-like revenues decreased by 3.8 pct

Despite market volatility and uncertainty, forecasts remain in line with market expectations