Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 Travelplanet.Pl SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspends trading of the company's shares as of July 5 due to an annoucement of a mandatory bid for Travelplanet.Pl's shares
* Informed about the tender offer for the company's shares in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.