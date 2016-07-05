BRIEF-New York & Company Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* New York & Company Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and introduces Q2 guidance
July 5 Beepi says:
* To provide nationwide delivery starting this week
* Says customers could be charged anywhere in range of $200 to $1,000 in addition to price of a car for taking delivery outside Beepi's market areas
* It is currently present in 16 major metro areas in the United States (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S