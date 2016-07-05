Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* For three months ended June 30, 2016 , co had average of 55 drilling rigs operating in United States, less than one rig in Canada
* Reported that for month of June 2016 , company had an average of 54 drilling rigs operating in United States
* Reported that for month of June 2016 , company had one rig in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million