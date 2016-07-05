BRIEF-Firstcash announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes due 2024
* Firstcash announces pricing of $300,000,000 senior notes due 2024
July 5 Williams Companies Inc
* Settlement agreement dated February 25, 2014, with Corvex Management Lp, Keith Meister was terminated effective June 30, 2016
* Settlement agreement dated Feb 25, 2014 with Soroban Master Fund Lp, Soroban Capital Partners Llc was terminated effective June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firstcash announces pricing of $300,000,000 senior notes due 2024
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.