Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 (Reuters) -
* Niger Delta Avengers say they have also blown up npdc manifold close to banta and two ppmc/nnpc crude oil trunk lines
* Niger Delta Avengers say they have blown up chevron well 10 close to otunana flowstation Source text (bit.ly/29gT5vC)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million