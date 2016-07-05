BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Insys Therapeutics Inc :
* Syndros is currently awaiting scheduling by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
* Company anticipates launching Syndros in second half of 2016
* Syndros is approved for use in treating anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS
* Insys therapeutics announces FDA approval of Syndros
* Syndros is also approved for use in treating nausea, vomiting associated cancer chemotherapy in patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock