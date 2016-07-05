Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Init AG :
* init innovation in traffic systems AG wins leading british public transport provider as a new customer
* INIT Innovations in Transportation Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of init AG, signs ticketing system contract With National Express West Midlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, May 18 A former U.S. Navy sailor slammed his car into pedestrians in New York City's packed Times Square on Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding 22 people, and authorities said there was no indication it was an act of terrorism.