BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Cempra Inc -
* Cempra announces FDA acceptance of Solithera new drug applications in the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock