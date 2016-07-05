BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd
* Unit Released Top-Line Results From Phase II Trial Of CF101 For The Treatment Of Glaucoma
* No statistically significant differences were found between CF101 treated group and placebo group in primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock