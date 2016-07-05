BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Transocean Ltd :
* Announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has commenced an offering of notes
* Commenced an offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund its tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock