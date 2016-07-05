July 5 Bunge Ltd

* Bunge and wilmar to form joint venture in vietnam

* Bunge will sell 45% of its equity in its vietnam crush operations to wilmar

* Deal creates three-party jv with bunge and wilmar as equal 45% shareholders and quang dung retaining its existing 10% stake in operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)