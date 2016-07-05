BRIEF-Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
July 5 Fagron NV :
* Successful completion of the offering / completion of the scrips private placement
* Announced that additional 5.38 pct of new shares have been committed to be subscribed to following completion of the private placement of the scrips
* The new shares were offered at a ratio of 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights at an issue price of 5.16 euro per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund manager Jason Karp on Thursday said that shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc could climb as much as 200 percent and noted the biotech company could be an attractive takeover candidate.