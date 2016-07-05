July 5 Fagron NV :

* Successful completion of the offering / completion of the scrips private placement

* Announced that additional 5.38 pct of new shares have been committed to be subscribed to following completion of the private placement of the scrips

* The new shares were offered at a ratio of 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights at an issue price of 5.16 euro per new share