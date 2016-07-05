BRIEF-Egalet announces results of ARYMO ER harm reduction modeling analysis
* Egalet announces results of ARYMO ER harm reduction modeling analysis
July 5 Nanorepro AG :
* Completes capital increase, gross proceeds of about 0.9 million euros ($1.00 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egalet announces results of ARYMO ER harm reduction modeling analysis
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 18 More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law - subsidy payments to insurance companies - which is under threat in a court case.