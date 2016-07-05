Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc
* Pacific Imperial Mines Inc acquires Eagle Mountain Lithium Prospect
* Co to issue common shares to consultant gold exploration management as finder's fee
* Finder's fee to consist of between 2mln and 4 million common shares of co to be issued in 4 tranches over 3 years
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.