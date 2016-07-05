Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
* Entered into agreements with two new institutional investors for direct offering with gross proceeds of $3.7 million
* Will sell to investors approximately 7.4 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.