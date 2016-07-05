July 5 Moody's:

* moody's: india's gdp growth challenged by lackluster global demand, high leverage

* "growth will be adversely affected by high leverage of some large corporates also weighs on credit demand"

* India's medium-term potential to be supported by gradual implementation of further targeted policy reforms, thereby improving business environment

* Any effects of brexit on india to be limited because exports to uk and rest of eu account for 0.4% and 1.7% of india's gdp respectively