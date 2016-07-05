European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
July 5 Moody's:
* moody's: india's gdp growth challenged by lackluster global demand, high leverage
* "growth will be adversely affected by high leverage of some large corporates also weighs on credit demand"
* India's medium-term potential to be supported by gradual implementation of further targeted policy reforms, thereby improving business environment
* Any effects of brexit on india to be limited because exports to uk and rest of eu account for 0.4% and 1.7% of india's gdp respectively Source text for Eikon:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Updates to early afternoon)