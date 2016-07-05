Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 KBR Inc
* Transaction was funded by utilizing KBR's existing line of credit facility and about $200 million in cash
* KBR acquires government services company, Wyle
* KBR Inc says deal valued at $570 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in first year
* KBR Wyle will become a KBR business unit within KBR's government services business segment
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million