July 5 KBR Inc

* Transaction was funded by utilizing KBR's existing line of credit facility and about $200 million in cash

* KBR acquires government services company, Wyle

* KBR Inc says deal valued at $570 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in first year

* KBR Wyle will become a KBR business unit within KBR's government services business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)