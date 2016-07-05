Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek, signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney Joint Venture
* Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million
* To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties, including historic liabilities not previously assumed by Whitney JV
* Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to total about $12.0 million
* Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties
* Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
