July 5 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek, signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney Joint Venture

* Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million

* To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties, including historic liabilities not previously assumed by Whitney JV

* Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to total about $12.0 million

* Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties

* Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of directors