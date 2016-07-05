July 5 Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters Incorporated has redeemed $47.25 million of 7 ¼ pct senior notes, and repriced its senior term debt lowering its interest rate 50 basis points

* Funded with balance sheet cash, redemption was effective July 1, and reduces headwaters remaining senior unsecured debt to $99.0 million.

* Repriced its senior term debt, lowering its interest cost by 50 bps to libor + 300 bps, with a 1 pct libor floor.