July 5 FOTV Media Networks Inc

* FOTV Media Networks inc says expect that the initial public offering price will be $8.00 per share

* FOTV Media Networks Inc files for IPO Of up to $34.5 Mln- SEC filing

* FOTV Media Networks inc says have reserved the symbol "FOTV" for purposes of listing common stock for trading on the NASDAQ capital market

* FOTV Media Networks says bonwick capital partners is acting as sole representative of underwriters