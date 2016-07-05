BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Commercial operations of proposed facility expected to begin in mid-2018, to reach full-scale operations by year-end 2018
* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces new long-term sales agreement to supply lackawanna energy center
* Executed 10-year sales deal to be exclusive provider of natural gas supplies to invenergy llc's lackawanna energy center power plant
* South jersey industries will become counterparty to both entities through exclusive supply fuel management service deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock