July 5 Hostess Brands
* Transaction introduces hostess as a publicly listed
company
* Hostess brands says anticipated initial enterprise value
of approximately $2.3 billion
* Along with $375 million cash in gores holdings' trust
account, additional investors committed to participate via $350
million private placement
* Gores holdings' sponsor has agreed to cancellation of a
portion of 9.4 million founder shares
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of
directors of both gores holdings and hostess
* Funds managed by affiliates of apollo global management
and c. Dean metropoulos and family to hold an about 42% combined
stake in gores holdings after deal
* Hostess brands, maker of twinkies, announces sale
agreement with gores holdings, inc.
* Dean metropoulos and william toler will continue to lead
company as executive chairman and chief executive officer,
respectively
* Gores holdings will also enter into a tax receivable
agreement with sellers
* Company's estimated 2016 adjusted ebitda is approximately
$220 million
