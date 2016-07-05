July 5 American Renal Associates:

* Says on July 1, 2016, received a complaint filed by three affiliates of UnitedHealth Group Inc in Florida - SEC filing

* Complaint identifies about $1.9 million of payments made to 12 of co's facilities that united claims were "improper"

* Says complaint seeks monetary damages and injunctive relief

* Complaint relates to 27 patients who have received dialysis at 12 ARA facilities in Florida and Ohio Source text - bit.ly/29iFfyb