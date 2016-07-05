BRIEF-New York & Company Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* New York & Company Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and introduces Q2 guidance
July 5 Scania Cv Ab
* 300 Scania trucks to Al Bassami International Group
* Says it is its largest deal ever in the Gulf Region
* With this delivery to Al Bassami, Scania expects this year to double its market share in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S