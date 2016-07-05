July 5 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy sells three percent interest in Tamar Field, offshore Israel, for $369 million

* Harel, IIF have option to elect, before closing, to purchase additional 1 percent working interest from Noble Energy at same valuation

* Noble Energy and partners are planning to drill and complete an additional development well at Tamar Field

* Drilling is anticipated to commence in Q4 of 2016

* No material change to company's overall 2016 capital program

* Closing for transaction is anticipated in Q3 of 2016, with after-tax proceeds received expected to be about $275 million

Closing for transaction is anticipated in Q3 of 2016, with after-tax proceeds received expected to be about $275 million