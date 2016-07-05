BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
July 5 CAS Medical Systems Inc :
* Says entered into a loan and security agreement with Solar Capital Ltd - SEC filing
* Says lenders are providing company with a 48-month secured term loan in the amount of $8 million
* Says lenders are providing company with revolving loan in the maximum amount of $2.5 million
* Says revolver expires on July 1, 2018 and the term loan matures on July 1, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/29iGGNf Further company coverage:
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities