July 5 CAS Medical Systems Inc :

* Says entered into a loan and security agreement with Solar Capital Ltd - SEC filing

* Says lenders are providing company with a 48-month secured term loan in the amount of $8 million

* Says lenders are providing company with revolving loan in the maximum amount of $2.5 million

* Says revolver expires on July 1, 2018 and the term loan matures on July 1, 2020