BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Deveron Resources Ltd :
* Amendment to articles of incorporation to change name of company to "Deveron UAS Corp." approved at shareholder meeting
* Deveron receives conditional approval for listing on CSE
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock