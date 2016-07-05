BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Superior Plus Corp :
* To sell construction products distribution business to Foundation Building Materials, LLC
* Transaction will also initially result in a reduction of superior's adjusted operating cash flow from date sale is completed
* Proposed reduction of indebtedness under credit facility is expected to lower co's leverage ratio to range of about 2.0 - 2.5x EBITDA
* Superior plus to sell construction products distribution business for us $325 million
* Proceeds from sale of CPD segment will initially be used to repay indebtedness under superior's credit facility
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock