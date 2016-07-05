July 5 Biogen Inc :

* Biogen and AbbVie's once-monthly zinbryta(tm) (daclizumab) approved in European Union for treatment of multiple sclerosis

* Zinbryta significantly reduced multiple measures of disease activity in patients with relapsing forms of MS

* Targeted mechanism of action of zinbryta did not cause broad, prolonged depletion of studied immune cell types