Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen and AbbVie's once-monthly zinbryta(tm) (daclizumab) approved in European Union for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Zinbryta significantly reduced multiple measures of disease activity in patients with relapsing forms of MS
* Targeted mechanism of action of zinbryta did not cause broad, prolonged depletion of studied immune cell types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.