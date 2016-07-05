Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 HRG Group Inc:
* CPP WI Holding Company to purchase issued and outstanding equity interests of Compass Production GP, LLC, Compass Production Partners, LP
* In connection with transaction, HRG has agreed to be a party to the purchase agreement for purposes of HGI energy's post-closing obligations
* On July 1, 2016 , units entered into a purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding Company, LLC
* Deal for a cash purchase price of $145 million - SEC filing
* At closing of deal, HGI energy will be recapitalized with equity contribution of $110 million in assets or cash to satisfy future obligations Source text - bit.ly/29iQjeP
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.