Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Monarques Gold Corp
* Monarques Gold signs an agreement to acquire the Beacon Mill and Property in Val-d'or
* Says transaction at price of $3.5m with no cash payment until 30 th month
* Corporation will not pay any interest on balance payable during first two years following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.