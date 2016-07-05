Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Apple Inc
* Registrations submitted from iPhone are sent directly to national donate life registry managed by Donate Life America
* Iphone users will be able to sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor right from Health app with release of iOS 10. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.