Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Safe Bulkers Inc :
* To amend certain financial covenants and terms to its existing credit facility with an outstanding balance of us $101.2 million
* Agreement with DVB provides for alignment of financial covenants and deferral of about $10.5 million of debt originally payable until 2018
* Safe Bulkers Inc agrees with DVB Bank to amend a credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.