July 5 Safe Bulkers Inc :

* To amend certain financial covenants and terms to its existing credit facility with an outstanding balance of us $101.2 million

* Agreement with DVB provides for alignment of financial covenants and deferral of about $10.5 million of debt originally payable until 2018

* Safe Bulkers Inc agrees with DVB Bank to amend a credit facility