July 5 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :
* RedHill Biopharma and IntelGenx announce definitive
agreement for commercialization of RIZAPORT for migraines with
Grupo Juste in Spain and additional potential territories
* Commercial launch in Spain is expected to take place in
second half of 2017
* Initial term of deal is for ten years from date of first
commercial sale, shall automatically renew for additional
two-year term
* Under terms of agreement, RedHill granted Grupo Juste
exclusive rights to register and commercialize RIZAPORT in Spain
* Co, IntelGenx entitled to also receive tiered royalties
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Co, IntelGenx entitled to receive upfront
payment,additional milestone payments upon achievement of
predefined regulatory
