July 5 First Solar Inc

* First Solar shifts malaysian production capacity to series 5 assembly

* Reallocating production capacity at its kulim, malaysia, facility to support a new assembly line

* Expects to incur impairment and related charges of approximately $90 million to $110 million

* Series 5 assembly line will be in full operational mode by early 2017

* Actions are expected to reduce co's operating expenses by $2 million to $4 million this year and $8 million to $10 million annually going forward

* First solar will end production of its tetrasun crystalline silicon solar panel product currently manufactured there

* Tetrasun product line discontinued to accommodate reallocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )