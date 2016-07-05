Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 First Solar Inc
* First Solar shifts malaysian production capacity to series 5 assembly
* Reallocating production capacity at its kulim, malaysia, facility to support a new assembly line
* Expects to incur impairment and related charges of approximately $90 million to $110 million
* Series 5 assembly line will be in full operational mode by early 2017
* Actions are expected to reduce co's operating expenses by $2 million to $4 million this year and $8 million to $10 million annually going forward
* First solar will end production of its tetrasun crystalline silicon solar panel product currently manufactured there
* Tetrasun product line discontinued to accommodate reallocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.