Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc
* Five prime therapeutics receives fda orphan drug designation for fpa144 for the treatment of gastric cancer
Five prime therapeutics receives fda orphan drug designation for fpa144 for treatment of gastric cancer
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.