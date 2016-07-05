GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rebounds from Trump-induced selloff; dollar rises
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
July 5 U.S. FDA:
* FDA approves first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease
* The Absorb GT1 bioresorbable vascular scaffold system is gradually absorbed by the body in approximately three years Source text: (bit.ly/29enp9n) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, founder and former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.