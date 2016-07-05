BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
July 5 (Reuters) -
* Arch Coal announces global settlement that facilitates consensual completion of financial restructuring
* Arch Coal Inc says hearing to consider approval of disclosure statement is scheduled for July 6, 2016
* Arch Coal Inc says filed an amended plan of reorganization that incorporates and implements global settlement
* Arch Coal says global settlement with certain of senior secured lenders that hold more than 66 2/3% of first lien term loan and the UCC Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.