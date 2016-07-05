BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
July 5 RTI Surgical Inc
* Says entered into a fourth amendment to second amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013 - Sec Filing
* Parties to loan agreement entered into amendment in order to increase maximum revolving credit amount from $30 million to $45 million Source text (bit.ly/29tJG8D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.