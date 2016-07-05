BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
July 5 (Reuters) -
* U.K.-based telecom BT Group rating raised to 'BBB+'; 'A-2' short-term rating affirmed; outlook stable
* S&P On Bt Group - Successful acquisition of mobile operator EE Ltd. Significantly strengthens its business risk profile
* S&P On Bt Group - Anticipate steadily robust operating performance and consistently strong FOCF after pension recovery contributions Source - bit.ly/29nTbVf (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.