BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
* Whirlpool says unit Whirlpool China entered agreement to return land use rights for land now occupied by two Whirlpool China plants in Hefei, China
* Whirlpool China received RMB 280 million of aggregate return price on June 27, with remainder to be paid in installments in 2017,2018
* The aggregate price for the return of land use rights is approximately RMB 687 million - SEC filing
* Whirlpool Corp says unit's agreement with a division of the Hefei Municipal Government - SEC filing
* Does not expect transaction to have an income statement impact in 2016
* Whirlpool Corp says plants being sold will be replaced by a newly constructed facility for Whirlpool China
* Whirlpool Corp says new facility will house Whirlpool China'S headquarters, a research and development center, and manufacturing operations in Hefei, China
* Development of the new facility will be funded through restricted cash Source - bit.ly/29vRpR7 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.