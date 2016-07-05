BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
July 5 Nikkei:
* For fiscal 2020, Hitachi Ltd plans to expand operations in Myanmar including information technology to about 30 billion yen ($295 million) - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29fX6Vj Further company coverage:
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.