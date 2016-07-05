July 5 Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:
* Says "we see heightened political uncertainty, more modest
global growth and low-for-longer interest rates ahead"
* Says trimmed global growth expectations, and now expect a
modest slowdown over the next 12 months
* See risk of a UK recession and European slowdown, as
Brexit uncertainties weigh on sentiment
* We have a preference for income, and have upgraded U.S.
credit and emerging market debt to overweight
* "we like U.S. investment-grade credit, hard-currency EM
debt, stocks in selected EMs, dividend-growth stocks"
* See lower rates ahead, with Bank Of England set to cut
soon, U.S. rates on hold, potential for further easing in UK,
Japan
* Downgraded European stocks to underweight, with a negative
view of the Eurozone banking sector
* "We prefer credit to equity and believe exposure to gold
and alternatives as diversifiers makes sense"