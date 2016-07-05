BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 5 Charter Communications Inc :
* Charter announces intention to delist Time Warner Cable, LLC sterling pound notes from the NYSE
* Intention to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange 5¾% notes due 2031 and 5¼% notes due 2042 of Time Warner Cable, LLC
* Does not intend to arrange for listing or registration of sterling notes on another exchange or for quotation in a quotation medium
* Associated guarantee of sterling notes by Time Warner Cable Enterprises also expected to be delisted in connection therewith
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing