July 5 Ecsponent Ltd

* Board has determined that ligagu does not realise return expected by ecsponent group

* For 12 months to 31 december 2015, Ligagu generated profits after tax of R 1 081 962

* Entered into agreement with virtual shared services proprietary limited for disposal of 51% interest in Ligagu investment proprietary limited

* Ligagu has become non-core to group.

* Ligagu disposal for a total consideration of R16 million

* Heps expected to decrease by a minimum of 45%, resulting in a maximum heps of 1.017 cents per share, for period ending June 30