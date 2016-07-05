July 5 Euronext NV
* June 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash
order book stood at EUR 8,345 million ($9.25 billion) (-9.3%
compared with June 2015)
* June 2016 average daily volume on commodities derivatives
decreased by -7.6% compared to June 2015
* June 2016 average daily volume on individual equity
derivatives increased by 251,919 contracts, +3.8% compared to
June 2015
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives down at
244,761 contracts in June 2016 (-14.4% compared to junked 2015)
* In June 2016, Euronext had four new listings, including
ASR Nederland NV on Euronext Amsterdam as well as three
Enternext SMEs that altogether raised EUR 1,466 million
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on
Euronext derivatives stands at 528,193 contracts (-3.5% compared
to end of June 2015)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)