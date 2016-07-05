July 5 United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team:

* United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team says Symantec and Norton branded antivirus products contain multiple vulnerabilities

* US-CERT says large number of products affected, across multiple platforms, and severity of vulnerabilities make this "a very serious event"

* US-CERT says "encourages users and network administrators to patch Symantec and Norton antivirus products immediately"

* US-CERT says there has been no evidence of exploitation

* US-CERT says ease of attack, widespread nature of products, severity of exploit may make vulnerability in Symantec, Norton security products popular target Source text: bit.ly/29ug3Ek