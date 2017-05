July 5 Rpm International Inc

* Rpm acquires australian waterproofing materials manufacturer

* Terms of transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed

* Tremco group has acquired assets of duram industries pty limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)