July 6 Axactor publ AB :

* Increases existing loan facility and brings Nordea in as banking partner

* Current 25 million euro ($27.62 million) loan agreement with DNB Bank ASA was increased with an additional 25 million euros by Nordea Bank Norge ASA acceding to the existing loan agreement

* Increases facility up to 50 million euros, with an additional 50 million euros accordion option Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9052 euros)